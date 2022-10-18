Amazon

The Amazon.com logo is displayed outside the company's fulfillment center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August. 

 Jim Young/Bloomberg

Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany, New York, voted against joining an upstart labor union -- the group's second defeat in a row.

The election in the upstate town of Schodack wasn't close. Of the approximately 650 ballots cast, 206 workers voted yes and 406 voted no to unionize under the banner of the Amazon Labor Union, which earlier this year won a historic election at a much larger Amazon facility in Staten Island. There were 31 contested ballots, not enough to change the outcome.