Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday said founder Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO and become executive chairman, as the company reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time.

The transition, slated for the third quarter, will make current cloud computing chief Andy Jassy Amazon’s next chief executive officer.

Tuesday, February 02, 2021