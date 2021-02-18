Climate

The Amazon Spheres are the visual symbol of Amazon's downtown Seattle campus.

 Kjell Redal/Seattle Times/TNS

IBM and 19 other companies have joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge, committing to neutralize their carbon emissions, Amazon announced Wednesday. The new signatories include Seattle-based companies MiiR, the upscale thermos manufacturer, and consulting group Slalom.

All told, 53 companies have now signed the Climate Pledge. Members agree to measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonize their businesses, and purchase offsets to bring their total carbon emissions to zero by 2040, 10 years ahead of the goal in the Paris Agreement.

