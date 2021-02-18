IBM and 19 other companies have joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge, committing to neutralize their carbon emissions, Amazon announced Wednesday. The new signatories include Seattle-based companies MiiR, the upscale thermos manufacturer, and consulting group Slalom.
All told, 53 companies have now signed the Climate Pledge. Members agree to measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonize their businesses, and purchase offsets to bring their total carbon emissions to zero by 2040, 10 years ahead of the goal in the Paris Agreement.
A judge threw out a lawsuit brought by the owners of the downtown Manchester nightclub Whiskey’s 20, which challenged a Manchester police demand that the club pay for an off-duty police officer to cut down on police calls.
WASHINGTON - Inflation is unlikely to hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target on a sustained basis at least through 2022, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, adding that he was not concerned about an immediate jump in prices that is expected to occur as the coronavirus pandemi…
Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.