Amazon robot

 Provided by Amazon

Amazon.com has developed a robot capable of identifying and handling individual items, a milestone in the e-commerce giant's efforts to reduce its reliance on the human order pickers who currently play a key role in getting products from warehouse shelves to customers' doorsteps.

The robotic arm, tipped by a set of what appear to be retractable suction cup-like devices, is called Sparrow. In a company video released on Thursday, the machine autonomously grabbed items of different sizes and textures from a plastic tote and placed them in other receptacles. Amazon said the bot is capable of handling millions of different products.