MEREDITH -- After Justin Van Etten sold his successful ambulance company, he agreed to remain in a management role at Stewart’s Ambulance Service for five years.
When that contract was set to expire, his thoughts turned to his experience of caring for chronically and critically ill children.
“In this business we see so many heartbreaking circumstances where families are working through all of the issues that come along with very serious illness. These situations are overwhelmingly stressful, they are often accompanied by significant financial stress,” said Van Etten, the father of two children, ages 7 and 9.
Van Etten was able to broker an agreement with Transformative Healthcare and its subsidiary, Stewart’s Ambulance Service, to continue managing the Meredith-based emergency services provider. In exchange, the parent company agreed to fund a foundation to support New Hampshire and Maine charities and families with young children facing serious illnesses.
“At the heart of our mission is serving our neighbor," Transformative Healthcare Chairman Charles T. Lelon said. "We are always looking for ways to use our growing resources to support the charitable needs of our neighbors. When Justin shared his vision for the foundation, we were all in.”
Van Etten of Holderness will serve as board chair of Transformative Healthcare Foundation of Northern New England and will make its operation a main focus of his continued senior leadership role with the companies through at least 2024.
The foundation made its first awards this week to families whose parents are prevented from working as their potential exposure to coronavirus could amount to a death sentence for their immuno-compromised children.
Additionally, the foundation is awarding funding to cover medical and living expenses for families of front-line health care workers in New Hampshire and Maine who have contracted the virus.
According to a news release issued this week, Stewart’s is committed to funding the foundation with 1% of its yearly revenue which amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. As measured by patients served, Transformative Healthcare is the leading ambulance service provider in the Mass/NH market.
The foundation will also be making grants to Camp Meridian/CHaD at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover; First Star Tonight in Plymouth, which serves the chronically and terminally ill children and young adults of the Pemi-Baker Valley; the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine; and the Maine chapter of Camp Postcard (Police Officers Striving to Create and Reinforce Dreams.)
The foundation is accepting suggestions for future NH and Maine grant recipients at foundation@transformativehc.com or P.O. Box 1399, Meredith, NH 03253