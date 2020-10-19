AMC Entertainment Holdings, the largest U.S. theater chain, said on Monday it expects to reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting Oct. 23 and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month.

Shares of the theater chain operator, that have slumped nearly 60% this year, were up more than 5% at $3.20 in premarket trading.

