A member of the SAG AFTRA bargaining committee steps out of the bus dedicated to members traveling to picket lines to join members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on July 14.

 Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

More than 650,000 American workers are threatening to go on strike this summer — or have already done so — in an avalanche of union activity not seen in the U.S. in decades.

The combined actors and writers strikes in Hollywood are already a once-in-a-generation event. Unions for United Parcel Service Inc. and Detroit’s Big Three automakers are poised to join them in coming weeks if contract negotiations fall through. One Bank of America Corp. analyst put the odds of a United Auto Workers strike at more than 90%. And while logistics experts and financial analysts expected the Teamsters to reach a deal with UPS, their confidence has dwindled as the July 31 deadline approaches.