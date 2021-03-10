American Airlines has boosted the size and cut borrowing costs on what's now a $10 billion debt deal backed by its frequent-flyer program, making it the largest ever by an airline.

The carrier is now selling $6.5 billion of bonds and $3.5 billion of loans, up from $5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, according to people familiar with the matter. Each of the bond tranches, which mature in five and eight years, may yield around 5.75% and 6%, respectively, lower than initial discussions in the low-to-high 6% range.

