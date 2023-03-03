American Airlines

American Airlines Group Inc. aircraft at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. While passenger volumes are less than 40% of last year’s levels, late demand for holiday travel has been driven by fares that are substantially lower than typical as airlines desperately try to fill seats during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

The new chief financial officer of American Airlines has a message for skeptical voices in the credit community as the company seeks to secure a ratings upgrade: The $15 billion debt-cutting plan is on track.

After spending about $24 billion to upgrade its fleet in the run-up to the pandemic, following a bankruptcy and the merger with US Airways, the nation's most-leveraged carrier is halfway through its biggest ever debt-reduction program.

Bloomberg's Boris Korby and James Crombie contributed to this report.