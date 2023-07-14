FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013.

 Fred Prouser/REUTERS

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways said Friday they will begin to wind down their Northeast Alliance on July 21 after a judge's order in May that they end the agreement.

JetBlue said last week it would terminate the 3-year-old alliance, which allowed the two carriers to coordinate flights and pool revenue.