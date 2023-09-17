Americans are starting and running their own businesses at record rates, part of a post-pandemic shift toward entrepreneurship led by women and people of color, according to a new report.

Nearly 1 in 5 adults —19% — are in the process of founding a business or have done so in the past three-and-a half years, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, an annual report by Babson College released Thursday. That is the highest level since the survey began in 1999.