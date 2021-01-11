WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- American Express and Dow said Monday they will halt donations to lawmakers who did not support the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win last week.
Amex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement that "last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our" values and said its political action committee will not support them.
Twitter Inc lost nearly $5 billion in market value on Monday after its move to permanently suspend U.S. President Donald Trump's widely-followed account spurred concern among investors over the future regulation of social networks.