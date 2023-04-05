Work

A commuter on a red line Metro train during evening rush hour at the Gallery Place Chinatown station in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The capital city’s main business district remains strangely desolate and depopulated long after pandemic lockdowns ended with federal employees, who account for one-in-three downtown jobs, embracing working from home. 

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

Americans are spending less time working than they did before the pandemic. That's good for many of them, but it's not necessarily great for the inflation-fighting Federal Reserve.

The average U.S. workweek has dropped by more than a half-hour over the past three years, according to new research by former Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Katharine Abraham and her University of Maryland colleague Lea Rendell. That's enabled some Americans to emulate their European counterparts and spend more time on leisure and other activities.

Bloomberg's Augusta Saraiva contributed to this report.