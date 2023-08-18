Americans are still spending. And the country’s biggest retailers are still warning that the party is at risk of fizzling.

Walmart, Target and Home Depot all topped Wall Street’s profit estimates in their fiscal second quarters, which ended in late July. In that way, at least, the results reinforced the picture of a resilient consumer after U.S. retail sales last month beat expectations. Strong spending so far this year prompted economists to lift their growth outlook in the latest Bloomberg survey Friday.