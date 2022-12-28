Wholesale power prices surged more than 6,000% in parts of the country during the worst of the recent brutal cold snap -- a sign that Americans are likely to face significantly higher winter heating costs once the bills get mailed out.

Electricity prices in Houston jumped to almost $3,700 a megawatt-hour on Dec. 23, or a 65-fold increase from the prior day's high of about $57. Prices reached at least the $1,000 mark in huge swaths of the country, stretching from Chicago to Virginia and into New England as the storm moved eastward during the long holiday weekend.

Bloomberg's Cécile Daurat and Gerson Freitas Jr. contributed to this report.