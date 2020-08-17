Town planners could vote this week on whether to approve LaBelle Winery’s proposed expansion project -- a new farmhouse marketplace along Route 101 in Amherst.
“We have a really long-term vision for this property. We hope it is a destination and something that Amherst is proud of,” said Amy LaBelle of LaBelle Winery.
Detailed site plans were presented to the Amherst Planning Board earlier this month; the board will again review the proposal on Wednesday.
Ken Clinton of Meridian Land Services said that in addition to the marketplace, which includes a full restaurant and tavern, the project also includes a distillery and tasting room, barrel barn, bridal guest cottage, market, event space and offices.
The new event space that will be constructed across the street from LaBelle’s existing winery and event center will accommodate about 100 to 120 guests, according to Peter Niemitz of Niemitz Design Group. In comparison, he said LaBelle’s current ballroom seats about 225 patrons.
“This becomes a more modest, more comfortable room for smaller events,” he said. The proposed tavern restaurant will accommodate about 85 to 100 customers, in addition to a private dining room with up to 50 seats, according to Niemitz. The 46-acre site is quite interesting with a historic barn and historic cottage already on the property, he said.
“Our intent is to utilize all of that and bring it into the total project,” said Niemitz. There will be several components to the project -- a tavern, meeting room, kitchen, market, event space and separate distillery, as well as outside porches, terraces, courtyard and ceremony garden.
“It has an added-onto and detached look to all of the buildings with a variety of roof lines,” he said. “The barn that is on the property, unfortunately, is completely collapsing, but we are going to salvage, for the distillery, all of the wood to use that material.”
The plan incorporates walkable and accessible features throughout the property, explained Niemitz. About 25 acres in the rear of the parcel will be set aside for conservation, according to the plans.
“We are truly in an unprecedented time in relative to actual construction,” said Clinton, who asked town planners for a longer window of time to begin substantial site work once the plan is approved. “ … I am hoping for a little leeway here,” he said, maintaining these are uncertain economic times given the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is LaBelle’s second attempt at an expansion project. In 2016, local zoning officials granted all of the necessary variances for a similar development to be constructed on the same site.
However, the project was delayed for several years when neighbors took the matter to court, arguing that the complex will alter the rural character of the community; in August 2019, the courts reaffirmed the variances. The newly revised plans for the site are similar, but do not include a 24-room inn that was proposed in the original design.