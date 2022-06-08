A developer proposing a massive warehouse at a former sandpit in Amherst is pulling out of the plan.
In a letter to the town, the company said it would withdraw its request for three variances before the town’s zoning board. A continued hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Kansas-based Flint Development confirmed with the Union Leader that it would no longer pursue the project because “it became clear that the stars would not align.”
The company had planned to build two warehouses off Northern Boulevard and Bon Terrain Drive — one would have been 1 million square feet and the other 224,640 square feet, with 700 tractor-trailer parking spaces.
Hunter Harris, Flint founder and partner, in a statement cited constraints with the project’s expected timeline for permitting review and property acquisition.
“We enjoyed getting to know the beautiful community of Amherst and its town leaders, and it was a pleasure working with Amherst’s planning department,” he said. “In the development world, timing is everything, and while we strongly believe in this project it became clear that the stars would not align for it to happen at this time.”
The company sought a use variance to allow an approximate 180,000-square-foot portion of the larger building on 15 acres in the residential/rural zone.
Company officials had previously said the project location, five miles west of the Everett Turnpike, was perfect for delivering goods across New England.
But neighbors worried about traffic, noise and other environmental and health issues. About 140 residents packed a zoning board last month in opposition to the plans.
Many pointed to a failed 2015 warrant article seeking to rezone 15 acres to industrial use, which was defeated 1,963 to 556.
Summerfield Way residents Barb and Skip Dalton found out about the withdrawal Tuesday night.
“I was really pleased about the 15 acres because the citizens in Amherst voted in 2015 for the property to remain rural/residential,” Barb Dalton said. “If the variances had gone through, it would have taken away their vote. That really upset me from the beginning.”
Skip Dalton said many of the neighbors didn’t understand the location.
“It is too far from the main highways,” he said.
Flint Development, which has built logistics centers around the country, has $1.35 billion and 18 million square feet of development in its “project pipeline,” according to its website.
While Flint’s focus will be on other projects across the country, Harris said the company “would welcome a chance to return to New Hampshire in the future should the right opportunity present itself.”