Kelsie Desfosses of Pembroke decorates chocolate covered Oreo cookies with her own designs of colored white chocolate hearts and swirls. Employees are encouraged to design their own treats and she has also designed fun chocolate mice which were also being decorated.
1/25/23 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. At Van Otis Chocolates in Manchester. They are producing a variety of confections, heavily leaning towards Valentine’s Day items. Cici Gutierrez of Manchester, retail team lead, arranges and labels for sale the Bee Mine Hearts that her mom, Dolores Gutierrez carefully packaged, for display in the shop.
Kelsie Desfosses of Pembroke decorates chocolate covered Oreo cookies with her own designs of colored white chocolate hearts and swirls. Employees are encouraged to design their own treats and she has also designed fun chocolate mice which were also being decorated.
Kelsie Desfosses of Pembroke decorates chocolate covered Oreo cookies with her own designs of colored white chocolate hearts and swirls. Employees are encouraged to design their own treats and she has also designed fun chocolate mice which were also being decorated.
Megan Trinidad of Manchester was packing 1 1/2 pound Valentine’s Day boxes of chocolates.
Megan Trinidad of Manchester was packing 1 1/2 pound Valentine’s Day boxes of chocolates.
A variety of chocolate treats that were cooling including “Just For the Record” molds, Van Caramel Pretzel Rods, VO Drops, and Tuxedo Hearts.
Yesenia Solivan is molding chocolate high heeled shoes that will later be filled with chocolates. Sometimes she mixes and matches the types of chocolate she makes them with.
Yesenia Solivan molds chocolate high heeled shoes that will later be filled with assorted chocolates.
Megan Trinidad of Manchester was packing 1 1/2 pound Valentine's Day boxes of chocolates.
Megan Trinidad of Manchester was packing 1 1/2 pound Valentine's Day boxes of chocolates.
1/25/23 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. At Van Otis Chocolates in Manchester. They are producing a variety of confections, heavily leaning towards Valentine’s Day items. Cici Gutierrez of Manchester, retail team lead, arranges and labels for sale the Bee Mine Hearts that her mom, Dolores Gutierrez carefully packaged, for display in the shop.
With Valentine's Day nine days away, many romantics are probably just starting to think about what to get for their sweetie. But at Manchester’s Van Otis Chocolates, Valentine’s Day has been top of mind since just after Christmas.
Van Otis uses about 12,000 pounds of chocolate to handle the Valentine’s rush, according to Production Manager Emily Lewis.
Surprisingly, Valentine’s Day isn’t the shop’s biggest holiday, she said: Overall, it’s neck-and-neck with Easter; both are behind Christmas.
Six full-time employees work in production and packaging, she said, with another full-timer who splits time between production and the retail store.
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of An Inside Look, an occasional behind-the-scenes tour of a side of a New Hampshire institution most people don’t get to see.