Kelsie Oreos
Kelsie Desfosses of Pembroke decorates chocolate covered Oreo cookies with her own designs of colored white chocolate hearts and swirls. Employees are encouraged to design their own treats and she has also designed fun chocolate mice which were also being decorated.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

With Valentine's Day nine days away, many romantics are probably just starting to think about what to get for their sweetie. But at Manchester’s Van Otis Chocolates, Valentine’s Day has been top of mind since just after Christmas.

Van Otis uses about 12,000 pounds of chocolate to handle the Valentine’s rush, according to Production Manager Emily Lewis.