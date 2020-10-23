Democratic presidential nominee Biden and President Trump participate in their second debate in Nashville

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.

 JIM BOURG/REUTERS

NEW YORK -- With less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election, investors may be placing too much confidence in a decisive win by Democratic challenger Joe Biden as his lead in opinion polls narrows.

Market participants have in recent weeks pulled back from bets that would benefit from election-related volatility while piling into assets that would benefit from a Biden win, including alternative energy shares and cannabis stocks.

Friday, October 23, 2020