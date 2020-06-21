MANCHESTER — Steven Freeman became a regular customer of Angela’s Pasta & Cheese Shop when it moved to Chestnut Street in 1994. Now, he’s the new owner.
He put his life savings into the purchase.
“I always had my eyes on a food-natured business,” he said. “I didn’t want to own a bar or restaurant or have to compete with the traffic of downtown.”
For the past several years, Freeman, 50, who grew up on Manchester’s West Side, had conversations with the previous owner, Jerry Lipet, about buying the business for an undisclosed amount. The two signed a purchase and sale agreement in the spring — before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“For me it’s my first business so it was nerve-wracking and challenging any day of the week,” he said. “This COVID thing sort of set the whole thing for a loop. It derailed us timing wise for a little bit.”
All of the approximately 25 employees have continued to work during the pandemic, according to Freeman.
Lipet, 67, who has owned the business for about the past decade, plans to retire but will remain at the shop for the next few weeks to work with Freeman during the transition. He will be available as needed after that.
“Seeing Steve’s interest and passion for the food and the types of things we do, it seemed like a perfect fit for Angela’s moving forward,” Lipet said. He hopes the business will grow and expand while keeping its longtime reputation.
The 2,806-square-foot shop is known for its variety of pastas, cheeses, deli products, wines, prepared meals and other specialty food items.
“I think we’ve sort of become a fixture in the area, people have mostly come to know us through word of mouth over the years,” Lipet said.
Sisters Angela Lavigne, Linda Falcioni and Elaine Teague first opened the store on Union Street in 1980. Angela and Linda still work part-time in the shop.
Their father, Bob Falcioni, brought them the idea after visiting an Italian pasta store during a trip to see family in Montreal.
“I don’t think enough of Manchester knows about it or our catering capabilities and the diverse selection of high-quality foods and cheeses we have,” Freeman said. “I am hoping to help with that.”
He plans to add cooking and educational classes once it’s safe to do so.
“We can’t do cheese sampling anymore or wine tastings, but we are working around that,” Freeman said. “That is why I am trying to fill the drop in business with catering because that is something we can do all day long and do a curbside pickup or delivery.”
Freeman, who has worked in architecture and construction, has a culinary background working at restaurants on the West Side of Manchester and in Islesboro, Maine, and taking on catering gigs.
“There will be no change to the recipes, no change to the staff,” he said. “People come here far and wide for this. The lasagna always tastes like the lasagna Angela made in the 1980s.”
In the coming days, Freeman hopes to add Italian sodas made with S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water and other mocktails.
He plans to pass the business over to his 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, down the road.
“If she wants it, we’ll figure it out,” he said. “If she doesn’t then it will be time for me to call it a quits when I am in my 70s.”