Anheuser-Busch said on Wednesday it will invest over $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities over the next two years, as the brewer looks to raise production of hard seltzers that have become widely popular in recent years.
The beverage, perceived to be healthier than traditional beer by some, is the hottest alcohol trend in the United States. Sales in stores have roughly doubled each year since 2016, and further accelerated during the COVID-19-led lockdowns as people stayed away from bars and drank more at home.
Hedge funds, small investors and stockbrokers are bracing for tougher U.S. markets regulation, with officials expected to meet this week to assess the fallout from a social media-driven trading frenzy that has roiled stocks and silver prices.
Anheuser-Busch said on Wednesday it will invest over $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities over the next two years, as the brewer looks to raise production of hard seltzers that have become widely popular in recent years.