The headquarters of Anheuser-Busch Inc. is seen June 26, 2008, in St. Louis.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch said this week it would sell several craft beer brands to a marijuana company, a deal experts said hinted at larger troubles inside craft brewers and beer giants alike.

The marijuana company, New York-based Tilray Brands, announced the deal on Monday, promising to reinvigorate the craft beer industry.