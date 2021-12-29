New Hampshire Department of Justice officials have extended for a third time their deadline to complete a review of a proposed merger between the Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Catholic Medical Center holding companies.
The deadline has been extended to Jan. 17, said Thomas J. Donovan, director of the Justice Department's Charitable Trusts Unit, in an email this week.
Donovan said he could not give a reason for the delay. Attorney General John Formella faced an initial deadline of Oct. 15 to make a recommendation on trust-related aspects of the two organizations.
In a statement issued on behalf of both organizations, Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokeswoman Audra Burns said they look forward to finalizing the agreement in 2022. The two organizations avoid terminology such as merger and use the term "combination."
"We remain engaged with the Attorney General’s office in regards to our Combination Agreement, answering questions and underscoring the ways we will deliver the highest-quality, highest-value health care to the residents of New Hampshire," Burns said.
Proposed in 2019, the merger would create an organization that would control 35% of the hospital beds and 42% of hospital revenues in the state. It would also involved the delicate task of merging Catholic and secular approaches to medicine.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department's Consumer Protection/Antitrust Bureau is undertaking its own review of the proposal. That review, which involves mostly confidential material, faces no deadline.
Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin said he has no hard estimate of when that work will be completed, given the complexity and breadth of the transaction.