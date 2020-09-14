Campo Enoteca and Republic
Campo Enoteca and Republic, two restaurants on Elm Street, have merged.

Another restaurant in downtown Manchester has announced it will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the second Elm Street eatery to do so in the last four days.

About a month after announcing Republic, the first certified farm-to-restaurant location in New Hampshire, would move into shared space with its sister restaurant Campo Enoteca at 969 Elm St., owner Peter Macone announced he was temporarily closing the eatery after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Monday, September 14, 2020