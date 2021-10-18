A new sober home operator hopes to open its first location on Beech Street next month.
The plans were presented by Tabula Rasa, LCC, at the planning board’s Oct. 7 meeting to convert the two-family home into a congregant living facility. A decision is expected to be made Thursday night.
The recovery home at 210 Beech St. for up to 11 men will function as a family unit, Carrie Salvucci, director of operations, told the board. The home is located off Valley Street.
Occupants must take part in a 12-step program, obtain a sponsor and abstain from drugs and alcohol, she said.
Residents will have curfews, chores and are expected to eat together. Drugs tests will be done twice weekly and randomly with or without cause, according to the company.
The cost is $750 per month not including food and personal toiletries. They must be employed full-time, volunteer or attend classes.
The company looked for spots in Rhode Island and Maine before settling in Manchester, Salvucci said in an interview.
“We found the right house for us,” she said.
Required meetings will include financial literacy, wellness and career development. The classes will help those in recovery to be integrated back into society, Salvucci said.
Everyone in the home will keep each other accountable, she told the board.
“We believe strongly in the importance of sober living homes from those in recovery and can provide statistics that support our beliefs upon request,” the application reads.
“We also believe that residents of these homes deserve to live in a safe environment. If a home is operated properly, neighbors will rarely ever be aware of the fact that the individuals living next door are in recovery.”
The company is applying to obtain licensure through the state and national certification through the New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences.
Another sober home is set to open at 603 Beech St. at the intersection with Bridge Street and will be operated by Isaiah 61 House LLC.
Tabula Rasa hopes to open a home for women, also in Manchester. The plans are for at least six months away.
Neighbors, who are mostly renters, are supportive of the plan.
The planning board application says the program will not endanger public health or safety and will not devalue surrounding properties.
The house will help fill a need for such services in New Hampshire.
“To be honest, there is a need everywhere,” Salvucci said.