A Boston-based developer and real estate investment firm wants to tear down several old brick buildings across from the SNHU Arena in Manchester and build a four-story building with 260 apartments.
The properties at 21 W. Auburn St. and 24 Depot St. are behind Murphy’s Taproom and near Market Basket on Elm Street. All the units will be rented at market rate.
Jones Street Investment Partners is seeking a variance from the zoning board of adjustment to increase the number of allowed units from 198 to 260. The company, which has more than 3,500 apartment units, operates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.
The zoning board will hear the plans at a meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The 184,244-square-foot building at 21 W. Auburn St., a former mill that now houses multiple businesses, is “functionally obsolete,” according to the zoning board application. The current owner, Gamache Properties, offered a portion of the building to the city to house homeless over the winter. The city didn’t find the building suitable.
The proposed 92,500-square-foot building will include a parking garage underneath. According to plans, the building will include three courtyard areas.
“The project will be market rate, geared for individuals and small families who seek an urban residential lifestyle,” the application reads.
Representatives from Jones Street could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The properties are in the Central Business and Arena Overlay zoning districts in an area known as the Gaslight District.
“Increasing the number of residents will increase pedestrian activity downtown which is one of the goals of the Arena Overlay District,” the application reads. “Residents will walk to restaurants, stores and other downtown Manchester businesses.”
The company argues increasing the number of units will help meet the market conditions, which call for smaller apartments. The building will include studio, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with a den, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, according to the plans.
“The fact that there may be more units inside a building will not affect the visual appearance,” the application reads. “Manchester needs more residential housing. This project will be one step in that direction.”
Both properties were at one time associated with the John B. Varick Company, with Auburn Street being built in 1890 and Depot Street being built in 1914. The Depot Street building was most recently used for restaurants, including Zaboo, which has since closed.
The two properties take up the entire block surrounded by Canal, Depot, West Auburn streets and Hampshire Lane.
The project comes at Red Oak Apartment homes broke ground on a 90-unit, six-story apartment building at 409 Elm St. — across the street from the Market Basket.
On Thursday, the zoning board will also consider a plan by Red Oak to convert the old Independent Order of Odd Fellows building at 73 Hanover St. into 43 apartments. The business is also seeking increased density.
Jones Street, which develops and buys apartment buildings, says the redevelopment will increase the value of surrounding properties.
“As it currently sits, the property is an eyesore from Canal Street which is very visible if one enters the city from Exit 5 (Granite Street),” the application reads.