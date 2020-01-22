NASHUA — Conceptual plans for the former Mohawk Tannery site include up to 300 apartments and a proposed financial partnership with the city, according to Tim Cummings, economic development director.
While the project is still very preliminary, and will require extensive remediation, Cummings said the developer would like to construct 200 to 300 apartments on the lower half of the parcel, keep the rest as open space and build about 50,000 square feet of commercial retail space in a different area of the site.
A new roadway off of the Broad Street Parkway is also included in conceptual plans for the project, he told the aldermanic Planning and Economic Development Committee this week.
“The developer wants the city to be a financial partner … he needs our financial commitment,” said Cummings, explaining prospective buyer Bernie Plante has requested a tax increment financing method to help make the project feasible.
While representatives from the city have not yet started any TIF negotiations, Cummings said that Plante has made it clear that he would like some assistance with redevelopment of the contaminated site.
The large property at the corner of Fairmount Street and Warsaw Avenue was previously deemed to have hazardous substances traveling into the Nashua River due to past disposal practices at the tannery, also known as Granite State Leathers. The company produced tanned hides for leather between 1924 and 1984.
Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency released an action memo that outlines its preferred method to remediate the 30-acre site — encapsulation and impermeable capping design instead of excavation and moving the contamination off-site; environmental advocates have been urging the EPA to find a more permanent solution since the cap recommendation was first made in 2018.
The developer is currently working through various mitigation issues with the EPA and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to try and bring the project forward, said Cummings.
“It is a priority project for the EPA at the federal level,” he said of the clean-up.
Of the 44 acres that is contaminated, the hope is to consolidate the toxins to a 2-acre or 2.5-acre capped area.
“There are going to be some herculean costs associated with the cleanup of this project, and to be able to make the math work, you are going to need to get as much (housing) units as you can out of the project,” said Cummings, explaining Plante is looking to maximize density.
Zoning would allow for four or five-story buildings, possibly with a blend of row houses or townhouses, but again, Cummings said all of the conceptual designs are subject to change.
He believes it could be similar to a mid-rise type of construction like The Renaissance housing project at the city’s border with Hudson.
A curb cut from the Broad Street Parkway is also being explored, which would open up the potential for vacant, wooded properties that abut the parkway to eventually be developed, according to Cummings.
“I’d like to see the (contaminated) soil removed, but I understand that isn’t going to necessarily be economically feasible,” said Alderman Ben Clemons. He stressed the importance of having a mitigation fund in place by the developer to ensure that funds are available if the mitigation method starts to fail in the future.
By using a secant wall as recommended, Alderwoman Jan Schmidt said the toxins will not be dragged through the neighborhoods.
“This really is a good solution for what we have got,” said Schmidt.
The EPA said earlier that the capping method is the least expensive option at an estimated price tag of $8 million to $14.2 million, while excavating and moving materials off-site would cost about $32.6 million.