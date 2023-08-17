CONWAY -- Developer Dick Anagnost's fight to open a charitable gaming venue in town will resume in September.
Anagnost, who operates five similar establishments in New Hampshire, says he should be allowed to proceed with his plans under a state law permitting charitable gaming in local municipalities.
Under the law, if a business -- even an unpopular one -- is legal, then it must be accommodated in local zoning regulations, which may spell out conditions and approved locations for such a business.
In an administrative ruling, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli rejected Anagnost's plan to build a 4,000-square foot casino in a strip mall on Route 16 bookended by a State Liquor Store and the ATC medical marijuana dispensary because charitable gaming is currently not a permitted use.
DegliAngeli did approve Anagnost’s application for a bar, restaurant and an amusement area in the former 12,000-square foot supermarket.
On Wednesday, the Zoning Board of Adjustment considered Anagnost's appeal of the town's ruling. After 2 1/2 hours, board members said they needed more information before they could proceed and voted unanimously to postpone the matter until their next meeting, on Sept. 20.
Ryan O'Connor, the town's recently hired planner, told the board that Conway has "a reasonable time" -- which he did not define -- to update its zoning regulations to include charitable gaming as a permitted use.
Until that happens, O'Connor said, the town stands by DegliAngeli's decision.
Arguments for gambling
John Cronin, Anagnost's attorney, told the ZBA that Wednesday’s hearing was not “a referendum on charitable gaming” but rather a consideration of the legality of DegliAngeli's order.
Anagnost previously received permission from the town for his proposal, including the charitable gaming area, Cronin said. When that approval lapsed, and Anagnost filed an application for another, DegliAngeli rejected the charitable gaming component, said Cronin.
Cronin told residents who packed a meeting room at Town Hall that, “Like it or not, and I appreciate that people have some issues” with gambling, smoking, alcohol and pornography, those things are still legal.
Charitable gaming, he said, is highly regulated by the state, which routinely conducts audits.
Cronin said Anagnost already has spent “about a half million dollars” to renovate the space. He said the town does not have “any ordinance, per se, that prohibits casino gaming.”
In response to claims that the Conway Town Charter bans gambling because it is a social “evil,” like liquor, drugs, and prostitution, Cronin said “Charters don’t regulate and can’t regulate property rights and freedoms.”
The arguments against
Mark Hounsell, a Conway Planning Board member and former state representative, said charities should encourage their supporters to donate 100% of what they might spend at a charitable gaming casino to the charity rather than give part of their money to the casino operator and the state.
Janice Crawford, former executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, dismissed Hounsell’s suggestion.
“People are not going to give you one hundred percent” in lieu of a night of fun involving some gambling, she said.
One resident warned that a casino would create a host of problems, but District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said the state has received “very few complaints” about drug addiction and mental health issues arising from gambling, and none from charitable gaming.
“We’re going to work this issue through,” Hounsell said, but “It’s going to take some time.”
For now, Hounsell said, “Casinos are not welcome in Conway, they’re not legal in Conway.”