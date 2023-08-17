Conway casino proposal

Shown on July 26, 2023, this former supermarket in the ShureFine Plaza on Route 16 in Conway would be the location for a charitable gaming casino proposed by Bedford developer Dick Anagnost.

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

CONWAY -- Developer Dick Anagnost's fight to open a charitable gaming venue in town will resume in September.

Anagnost, who operates five similar establishments in New Hampshire, says he should be allowed to proceed with his plans under a state law permitting charitable gaming in local municipalities.