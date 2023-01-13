Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 7. 

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook has voluntarily taken a 40 percent pay cut for 2023, an unusual move that comes "in response to shareholder feedback," according to the company's annual proxy statement.

The decision puts Cook's target compensation at $49 million, down from $84 million in 2022. But his pay will probably exceed that target after bonuses and stock awards.