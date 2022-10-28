Apple

An illuminated Apple store, ahead of the start of new rules requiring businesses to turn off lighting at night, in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 10. 

 Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Apple Inc. soared as much as 8.1% in New York trading after delivering enough good news in its quarterly report to avoid the fate of most tech giants this earning season, when peers have seen valuations plunge by hundreds of billions of dollars.

Though sales of iPhones and services were softer than expected last quarter, Apple's revenue and profit both topped analysts' estimates. Even with growth expected to decelerate during the current period, investors found enough optimism to send the shares on their biggest one-day rally since July 2020.