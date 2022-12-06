Apple is changing the pricing structure for the App Store to let developers charge a wider range of amounts, the latest effort to offer more flexibility and stave off criticism of the platform.

Prices can now start at just 29 cents -- compared with a previous floor of 49 cents for subscriptions and 99 cents for apps -- and range up to $10,000, the company said Tuesday. The highest price level had been $999.99. Developers also will have new options for setting prices across different countries and currencies.