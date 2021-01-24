The Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop computer, from left, a 13-inch MacBook Air laptop computer, and a Mac Mini during a virtual product launch on Nov. 10, 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker.
Apple is working on a thinner and lighter version of the MacBook Air, the company’s mass-market laptop, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The new computer is planned to be released during the second half of this year at the earliest or in 2022. It will include Apple’s MagSafe charging technology and a next-generation version of the company’s in-house Mac processors. Apple has discussed making the laptop smaller by shrinking the border around the screen, which will remain 13 inches. The current model weighs 2.8 pounds and is just over half an inch at its thickest point.
