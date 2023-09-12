Apple's 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California

Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off newer variants of some of its best-selling devices, hoping that they make it to the top of wish list of customers during the all-important holiday shopping season.

The announcement of the iPhone 15 line and upgraded smart watches at the company's annual event comes against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending and expanded curbs on its flagship smartphones in China.