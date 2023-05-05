APPLE

iPhones on display at the new Apple Inc. store in Mumbai, earlier in April.  

 Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Apple rallied Friday after reporting a rebound in iPhone sales last quarter, helping the world's most valuable company top earnings estimates and weather an industry-wide downturn that has battered much of its product lineup.

The shares jumped as much as 5.1% to $174.20, the biggest intraday gain since Nov. 30. They're now up 34% in 2023.