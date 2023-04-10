Apple's personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory.

Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29% to 56.9 million units -- and fell below the levels of early 2019 -- as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to IDC's latest report. Among the market leaders, Lenovo and Dell registered drops of more than 30%, while HP was down 24.2%. No major brand was spared from the slowdown, with ASUSTeK rounding out the top five with a 30.3% fall.

Bloomberg's Gao Yuan and Brody Ford contributed to this report.