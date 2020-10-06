Apple

A man wears a protective mask as he checks distance markers in front of an Apple store in May. The company announced that its biggest product launch event of the year will be held Oct. 13.

 REUTERS

Apple announced that its biggest product launch event of the year will be held Oct. 13.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline "Hi, Speed."

