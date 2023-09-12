Apple's 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the “Wonderlust” event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.

 LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple launched a new series of iPhones that included a new titanium shell, a faster chip and improved video game playing abilities.

The biggest surprise with the iPhone 15 that will come out Sept. 22: It did not raise prices, reflecting the global smartphone slump.