Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the company's Tuesday launch event, which included a starring role for the Apple Watch.

 Apple video screen grab

Apple gave a starring role at its fall product launch event last week to the Apple Watch — letting it take the spotlight that is usually reserved for a new iPhone.

The event is the second one streamed online from its Silicon Valley campus, known as Apple Park, since the global pandemic forced it to switch to virtual product launches. Apple themed the event “Time Flies,” an apparent marketing tease for its watches. The company also unveiled updated iPads — but no new phone is expected yet.

Saturday, September 19, 2020