GREENFIELD — ConVal High School senior Kyle Monroe is excited to start his full-time job at American Steel Fabricators on Monday, after Friday night’s graduation.
Monroe, a 17-year-old Greenfield resident, grew up living down the street from American Steel and thought it would be fun to work there.
“I really wanted to get into welding,” Monroe said Thursday. “I like welding a lot. It’s not something that gets boring for me. Welding is really fun for me.”
He began working at America Steel through its apprenticeship program two years ago for school credit then worked there full time through the summer and most recently was part of the Work! As Learning program launched by the New Hampshire Department of Education in January.
On Thursday, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut paid a visit to American Steel Fabricators to meet Monroe and see the Work! As Learning program in action.
The Work! As Learning program was created to incentivize these types of opportunities, Edelblut said Thursday.
“This program serves as an incentive for both students and employers to participate in work-based learning,” Edelblut said in a statement. “Internships are a great tool to provide employers with a future workforce pipeline, while also providing students with career exploration and credit towards their diploma.”
Funded with up to $2.5 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, Work! As Learning is provides secondary students with paid, work-based learning opportunities by matching learner wages. The NHDOE reimburses New Hampshire-certified employers for 50 percent of learner wages paid up to $15 an hour.
Edelblut said American Steel Fabricators co-owner Peter Sirois is a true believer in training the next generation of skilled workers.
“This is exactly what we want to see. Business owners who see the value of investing in the future and are willing to bring in students who have capabilities and have bright futures and try to make that real for them,” Edelblut said Thursday.
Sirois said experienced welders can make between $30 to $75 an hour depending on the job and he is always interested in training a young person interested in learning the trade since learning can take several years and true experience comes after decades.
“I want them as early as possible,” Sirois said. “Steel does weird things, you get it too hot it will warp. You need to know how to work with steel. … Even though it’s a lot of technology there’s still an artisan element to it ... I’ve had guys here 25 years and they still haven’t seen it all. So the earlier they get into the trade the more they get exposed to it … it benefits us.”
Sirois said training can take a year and a half and can be expensive for the business.
“It’s a big upfront investment to teach somebody this trade because the cost of mistakes is so great,” Sirois said.
To administer its program, NHDOE has partnered with Awato LLC, which also supports NHDOE’s career and work-based learning software program.
“We are proud to help celebrate Career and Technical Education Month by announcing our Work! As Learning initiative to support New Hampshire learners in developing 21st Century employability skills,” McKenzie Snow, director of NHDOE’s Division of Learner Support, said in a statement. “Alongside educators and employers, we continue to build the vital connection between school and work so that all learners are excited and prepared for what comes next.”
According to the NHDOE the program is financed by both ESSER II and ARP ESSER funds, and will aid meaningful work-based learning opportunities through Sept. 30, 2024.
For more information contact Nicole Levesque at 603-271-3397 or Nicole.m.levesque@doe.nh.gov.