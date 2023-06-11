Dean Kamen, right, shows off the portable dialysis machine developed by DEKA to Shereef Elnahal, under secretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration last week during the ARMI’s annual conference.
Jay Hoying, chief scientist at Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, talks to a reporter about his company’s BioAssemblyBot 500 in Manchester in 2021. The product was in the running for New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year.
Dean Kamen, right, shows off the portable dialysis machine developed by DEKA to Shereef Elnahal, under secretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration last week during the ARMI’s annual conference.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Dean Kamen, right, shows off the portable dialysis machine developed by DEKA to Shereef Elnahal, under secretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration last week during the ARMI’s annual conference.
UNION LEADER FILE
Jay Hoying, chief scientist at Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, talks to a reporter about his company’s BioAssemblyBot 500 in Manchester in 2021. The product was in the running for New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year.
A 3D printed replica of Greg Marshall’s only kidney helped save the Vietnam veteran’s life during a complicated surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
In the future, such patients could receive brand new organs manufactured the same way and much of the research and development is being done here in the Granite State.
It seems far-fetched, but a cluster of businesses in Manchester’s Millyard are seeking to create a whole new industry in the manufacturing of human cells, tissues and organs.
Hundreds from across the country last week gathered at Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute’s annual “Meeting in the Millyard,” a conference on the future of biofabrication. Shereef Elnahal, under secretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration, spoke about Marshall in his keynote address.
Before birth, Marshall’s two kidneys had grown into a single organ, making the surgery extremely challenging. The 3D model allowed the surgeon from the Veterans Administration Puget Sound Hospital Innovations Lab in Seattle to prepare for the “very unique and unprecedented surgery,” Elnahal said.
“Imagine a world where we could have just removed the entire kidney and given the veteran two new ones from his own tissues and his own cells,” Elnahal said. “That is the work regenerative medicine can do.”
He said the work being done at ARMI, which was founded with an $80 million federal grant, is important to the future of veteran health care.
“We are talking about unique manufacturing and customized treatment, precision treatment for patients in a way that reduces complications and makes their life and health better,” Elnahal said. “Not only is the potential for a manufactured organ there to increase the supply of organs, but all the complications we are used to seeing such as rejection of organs, that will be a thing of the past.”
Dean Kamen, inventor and founder of ARMI, said although he has invented a portable dialysis machine, he wouldn’t mind getting out of that business.
“Over the lifetime of somebody it will always be much cheaper to give someone a cure than a chronic treatment, but don’t assume that is part of government policy,” he said. “It is not that they are evil people, they just have rules. They have budgets.”
He said ARMI will have to break down walls to get approvals faster. The network of nonprofits and companies will work together to share resources, he said.
ARMI now has close to 200 partners, including United Therapeutics, which is renovating an entire 80,000-square-foot building on Commercial Street.
“That will be the first place on this planet that is entirely dedicated to the high-volume, high-quality ... manufacturing of replacement organs, particularly a couple of tough ones like lungs and kidneys,” Kamen said.
Elnahal also spoke of VA BioBone, a project in collaboration with Advanced Solutions Life Sciences. The company has a research laboratory in the Millyard.
The project aims at creating a bone graft, which will reduce the need to take parts from other bones in the body.
“Imagine just growing the replacement bone without having to do that?” he said.
Elnahal said the pacemaker and nicotine patch came out of work of VA researchers.
He wants to add the successful transplantation of manufactured organs to the list.
“I know that is possible because we are creating that reality every day,” Elnahal said.