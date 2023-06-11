Dean Kamen shows off his portable dialysis machine
Buy Now

Dean Kamen, right, shows off the portable dialysis machine developed by DEKA to Shereef Elnahal, under secretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration last week during the ARMI’s annual conference.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A 3D printed replica of Greg Marshall’s only kidney helped save the Vietnam veteran’s life during a complicated surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

In the future, such patients could receive brand new organs manufactured the same way and much of the research and development is being done here in the Granite State.