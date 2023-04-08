Oracle + Dyn on Dow Street in Manchester

Dean Kamen knows about rehabbing old brick buildings in Manchester’s Millyard after opening DEKA Research and Development Corp. here four decades ago.

Just a year ago, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, a nonprofit Kamen founded in 2016, opened BioFabFoundries, a 25,000-square-foot space with “clean labs” at 540 N. Commercial St. That space is now at capacity.

Dean Kamen, executive director of ARMI, leads a tour of 540 Commercial St. in Manchester on Thursday.
Dean Kamen, executive director of ARMI, stands by 150 Dow St., where the nonprofit is expanding.
Dean Kamen, executive director of ARMI, talks about the nonprofit's progress in the hallway at 540 Commercial St. in Manchester.