MANCHESTER — Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) received a $51 million grant from the federal government to develop a portable technology that would produce medications and vaccines to expand access to “critical medical care in places where drugs are logistically and financially difficult to deliver,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Such areas could potentially include natural disaster areas, locations abroad where service members are deployed and rural areas with limited pharmacy access, according to a news release.
The $51 million will be distributed over five years to develop the nation's first Foundry for American Biotechnology, which will help the U.S. protect against and respond to health security threats, enhance daily medical care and add to the U.S. bioeconomy. The foundry is a public-private partnership with HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).
"As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus reminds us, protecting the health and security of the American people requires constantly investing in biotechnology innovation and partnering with the private sector," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "The creation of the first Foundry for American Biotechnology in New Hampshire is a milestone achievement in the innovative work that ASPR has done to support America's development and manufacturing of medical countermeasures.”
The grant has been touted by politicians across the state.
“This is a tremendously exciting project that holds great promise for both the delivery of life-saving medicine and the region’s continued growth as a hub for scientific research and development,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. “This investment will provide good paying jobs in Manchester, further strengthen the economy, and help attract and retain the next generation of innovators. There is so much need in the area of medication delivery and affordability – I’m very proud that New Hampshire is part of the solution.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said he was thrilled the first Foundry for American Biotechnology will be housed in Manchester in partnership with ARMI.
“The selection of Manchester to host the Foundry, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is a major vote of confidence in the world-class research and development being done right here in the Granite State,” he said in a statement.
ARMI, founded by Dean Kaman, is a bio-research and manufacturing institute located in Manchester that develops and bio-manufactures tissues and organs that could potentially be transplanted into patients, particularly American service members.