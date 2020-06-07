New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced Sunday that the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) in Manchester will receive $400,000 in federal funding to develop strategies to get personal protective equipment and medical supplies where they're needed.
U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, along with U. S. Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, said ARMI will receive $399,138 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Specifically, the funding was awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Office of Advanced Manufacturing.
“A robust, well-prepared domestic supply chain with the capacity to quickly ramp up production of personal protective equipment and to produce and deliver a vaccine are vital components of our response strategy for COVID-19 and must be for other future health challenges,” Shaheen said in a statement.
“This federal grant to ARMI will help them develop strategies to improve our supply-chain system and get personal protective equipment and medical supplies where they're needed most,” Hassan said in a statement. “I am pleased that Manchester’s ARMI has been chosen to help with our country’s pandemic response and recovery efforts, and I look forward to continue supporting ARMI in this endeavor and all the other important work that ARMI does every day.”
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen how critical it is for our communities, especially those on the frontlines and in essential jobs, to have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), and we know that we won’t be able to begin our ‘new normal’ until we have a vaccine,” Kuster said in a statement.
“In order to protect the lives and livelihoods of Granite Staters and Americans, it is critical that we are able to scale up the production of personal protective equipment and vaccines to meet unprecedented needs,” Pappas said in a statement. “I am glad that Manchester’s ARMI has been recognized for its leadership is being tapped to play an integral role in bolstering our domestic supply chain. ARMI’s work will keep Americans safe and save lives while we continue to safely re-open our economy and our nation.”