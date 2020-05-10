The U.S. Army awarded L3Harris Technologies in Londonderry and another company each $8.7 million contracts to provide advanced weapon sight attachment prototypes for its “Next Generation Squad Weapon.”
The deal lasts for up to five years, but L3Harris is contracted to provide 115 prototypes within seven months.
The idea is to equip the army with a new Next Generation Squad Weapon Fire Control (NGSW-FC), which is an optical attachment that automatically adjusts the targeting reticle based on built-in sensor data, according to Lynn Bollengier, L3Harris’s President of Integrated Vision Solutions.
“It combines together really three different technologies,” Bollengier said.
She said it combines a direct view optic with a laser rangefinder and ballistics calculator. The sensors read humidity, temperature and atmospheric pressure. That information is then fed into the integrated ballistics calculator and automatically moves the reticle in the sight to the best possible target area.
The system is expected to improve first-round hits and improve targeting performance for ground troops across the board.
“The objective of this system is to marry it up with the next generation of weapons being developed by the Army,” Bollengier said.
The sight would be designed to attach to the top rail of a new squad weapon that other contractors are developing for the Army to replace the M16 and M4 Carbine rifles.
The Army is also developing next-generation “crew” weapons to replace the M2 Browning (a .50 caliber machine gun) and the M249 light machine gun, and a next-generation sniper.
The plan is to test the weapon and sight prototypes later this summer and get live soldier feedback.
“From there we’ll decide what the next steps on the program are,” Bollengier said.
The hope is to move into finalizing the contracts for full production by the end of the calendar year, she said.
The technology is somewhat new for the Londonderry facility as it was developed using some intellectual property from sister company Brashear in Pennsylvania. Engineers from both companies teamed up to create the product.
“This is a really great leap ahead for the soldiers for daytime engagements,” Bollengier said.
For now, the attachments will be created with their own built-in batteries and data nodes, but there is talk of eventually incorporating those components into the weapons themselves, with a powered boot on the top rail to charge and communicate with the attachment.
“A lot of exciting things I think will grow out of this platform,” Bollengier said.
Meanwhile the company announced on April 30 it has delivered 656 of its ENVG-B night vision goggles to the Army, fully equipping its first Army unit: the U.S. Army’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, based at Fort Riley, Kan.
Bollengier said they are now working on delivering the night vision goggles to the next unit. They expect to fully equip two more Army units by the end of 2020.
The Army entered a three-year, $391 million contract for the goggles with L3Harris (then known as L3 Technologies) in 2018.
The company also reached a major milestone in March when it delivered its 3,000th STORM-SLX weapon-mounted laser rangefinders to the Army.
“This is another piece of the heritage for the STORM family,” Bollengier said.
Bollengier said the company is proud to be the only contractor whose weapon-mounted laser range finders have been qualified and fielded by the U.S. Army to date.
The STORM-SLX is the precursor to L3Harris’s fourth generation range finder, the STORM-2, which is similar to the U.S. Navy version known as the PAL system. The Navy entered a $37.5 million contract with L3Harris to develop the PAL lasers last December.
“I think the Navy and the special operations community is still showing a lot of confidence in that system, and we’re preparing to deliver the first of those shortly,” Bollengier said.