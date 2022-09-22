CONWAY -- Is it art, or is it advertising?
Because it features a doughnut and other pastries, town officials in Conway say the funky mural atop Leavitt's Country Bakery say it's the latter.
And that makes it illegal.
The colorful saga of what is art and what is an ordinance-busting ad began in May and may continue well into the fall.
Sean Young, the owner of Leavitt’s, said he will appeal the the Zoning Board of Adjustment's decision Wednesday to deny his variance to have a 95-square foot sign, er, mural, on the front of the bakery, just above the entrance.
Young has until Oct. 21 to file the appeal in which he must present “new information,” according to Conway Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Gibbs, as to why he should be allowed to have a sign four times larger than permitted by the town’s zoning regulations.
Both Young and Gibbs think well of each other and both think the mural/sign was very nicely done by art students from Kennett Regional High School.
They also concur that the mural/sign has run afoul of the zoning regulations because it depicts items available for purchase in the bakery.
Gibbs determined the mural to be a wall sign and the ZBA upheld his administrative decision at its Aug. 17 meeting.
The artwork features a setting sun motif with baked goods representing the nearby White Mountains.
“The fact that it (the sign) had doughnuts on it, makes it a sign … for Leavitt’s,” said Young, during an interview at Premier Rentals, the other business he owns locally.
A Maine resident, Young opened Premier Rentals five years ago and purchased Leavitt’s in 2021.
Young said he was approached in May by a friend who is an art teacher at Kennett about a mural project and he agreed to let either of his businesses to be used as a canvas.
A handful of Kennett students spent about six weeks creating the mural, which is oil paint on wooden panels that were then fastened onto the front façade of the bakery.
Young said several businesses in Conway have murals, some of which could be construed as promoting the businesses on which they’re located.
Young said when Leavitt's first went before the ZBA, it argued that the mural was “art,” but when that failed, the bakery filed an application for a wall-sign variance.
With the exception of other bakeries and coffee shops like Dunkin’ Donuts, the Leavitt’s mural could be placed on any other commercial building in Conway, said Young, and Gibbs agreed.
The town’s position about the commercialization of the mural is tenuous, Young explained, because it is “invisible” to northbound traffic on Route 16 and nearly invisible to south-bounders, who can only see it fully by pulling into the bakery parking lot.
Besides, he said, the bakery already has a sign on the edge of Route 16.
Although he can’t vote in Conway, Young said he would support efforts by residents who want to change the wall-sign ordinance at Town Meeting, possibly as soon as 2023.
Gibbs said enforcing the wall-sign ordinance is simply part of his job.
“Whether you agree with it or not, what he (Young) has there, by definition of the Town of Conway, is a sign,” he said.
“Sean is a really great guy,” said Gibbs. “I think he was trying to do something nice for the community.”
