Scale AI said on Tuesday it had raised $325 million in fresh funding, doubling its valuation to $7 billion in just over four months, as the artificial intelligence (AI) firm plans to increase hiring and expand its product offerings.
Investment firms Dragoneer, Greenoaks Capital and Tiger Global co-led the Series E funding round, which included new investors Wellington Management and Durable Capital. Existing shareholders Coatue, Index, Founders Fund and YC also took part.
