DANBURY — Ragged Mountain closed Sunday for the 2022-23 ski season, having overcome a slow start and having strong runs in February and March, similar to other resorts in New Hampshire.
“We were questioning whether or not we’d make it to the end of the season,” said Kyle Matzke, Ragged Mountain’s marketing manager “But (the winter weather) turned on, and it just kept going.”
Ragged, which opened Dec. 2 and closed on schedule, saw nearly 100,000 visitors this season, which is about average over the past four seasons, Matzke said.
According to SKI NH, a group that promotes alpine and cross country resorts in the Granite State as well as hospitality and lodging partners, most member resorts had already closed or were closing on Sunday.
Mount Sunapee closed on Sunday, as did Attitash Mountain Resort, but both are offering “bonus” weekends on April 7-9, the latter at Bear Peak only.
Wildcat Mountain is closing on April 9, with a bonus weekend April 14-16, while Cannon Mountain, Loon Mountain Resort and Waterville Valley Resort are all open through April 16.
Sarah Lefebvre and her daughter Marin, 7, drove up Sunday morning to Ragged from their home in Byfield, Mass., to take in their last day of the season.
Originally from California, Lefebvre works in the biotech industry while her husband, Mike, is a Manchester native and a school teacher.
“We’ve been coming up to Ragged since Marin was 2, and she learned to ski on the bunny slope over there,” Lefebvre said.
She acknowledged that the winter of 2022/23 was a strange one, but was happy to find good conditions Sunday.
“I was expecting this whole area up front here (behind the lifts) to be slushy,” said Lefebvre, but it wasn’t, she said, and the gladed areas where she and her daughter best like to ski was finally covered in natural snow.
Gunstock Mountain, which is owned by Belknap County and overseen by the Belknap Area Commission, had “a very good year,” according to Marketing Director Bonnie MacPherson. The number of visitors and revenues were at record levels.
“This is the highest grossing year in the history of Gunstock as a resort,” she said.
Originally opened in 1937 as the Belknap Mountain Recreation Area, Gunstock Mountain in Gilford came into the 2022/23 season under a cloud.
In July 2022, Gunstock’s upper management resigned following a dispute with the Gunstock Area Commission. The management team ultimately returned, and the delegation voted to reconfigure the Gunstock Area Commission with new members.
MacPherson, an industry veteran who joined Gunstock three months ago, said she didn’t know if the inner turmoil delayed Gunstock’s opening but was certain that warmer-than-normal weather did.
Because of mild temperatures, Gunstock was initially challenged to make snow, she said, and because of that, opened on Dec. 10, a day later than planned.
“Things kicked in during January,” and were good into early February, when a vicious cold snap came in, said MacPherson, which, in turn, was followed by the return of winter “with a vengeance.”