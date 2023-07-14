Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike in New York City

Actor and writer Jason Sudeikis holds a sign, Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) members walk the picket line during their strike in New York City on Friday. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/FRIDAY

When SAG-AFTRA's national board of directors voted on Thursday to approve a strike action that would put actors on the picket lines for the first time since 1980, and striking alongside members of the Writers Guild of America for the first time in over 60 years, Hollywood went into freefall.

Productions around the globe with SAG-affiliated actors will be immediately affected. Although it can be difficult to nail down specifics of films as they prepare to start production or have begun shooting, here are some of the movies and shows that may be imminently affected by the production shutdown caused by the clash between SAG and the studios and streamers.