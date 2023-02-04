Office entertainment

As landlords struggle to get people back into office buildings that emptied during the pandemic, some are turning to entertainment and other enticements such as yoga classes to woo wary workers.

At the Water Garden office complex in Santa Monica, a dance troupe has taken up residence and puts on free performances and classes for kids. Flower arranging classes are packed, and the weekly tenants-only comedy show after work is a hot ticket. Musical performances by local artists are a lunchtime draw.